Fireworks set off inside New York City malls cause shooting scares

NEW YORK -- There were two separate shooting scares at New York City malls Saturday afternoon, but the loud bangs were actually fireworks.

One happened at the Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx, the other at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn.

As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, there was some chaos and commotion outside of Kings Plaza Shopping Center as shoppers and employees were evacuated in fear of a possible active shooter inside the building.

People were gathered outside different mall entrances, wondering what happened and if they were safe.

Police say somebody set off firecrackers by the food court area shortly after 2 p.m.

The same thing happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx.

Police told CBS2 this was not an active shooter situation, that no one was shot and that the noise heard has been determined to be fireworks.

Nevertheless, people were still nervous.

"Very scary, very scary. You don't know when it's going to happen, when it's gonna be next. It can be anywhere. It can be anyone," one shopper said.

CBS2 has reached out to mall management for a comment regarding the incident, but we have not yet heard back.