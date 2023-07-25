Watch CBS News
Battleship New Jersey undergoes major restoration project

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crews work to restore Battleship New Jersey deck
Crews work to restore Battleship New Jersey deck 00:46

Camden, N.J., (CBS) -- If you were ever looking for your sign to visit the historic Battleship New Jersey in Camden, here it is. 

The battleship, also known as the "Big J" is undergoing a major restoration project along the Camden Waterfront. Crews are in the process of replacing the entire teak deck. Portions of the teak were last replaced a decade ago, but the majority of the ship's deck is still from the original ship. 

Wanting to hold on to history? Well, guess what? You can buy a piece of the historic teak deck complete with a certificate of authenticity. 

All of the proceeds from the teak sale will go directly to the restoration and preservation of the ship. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:43 AM

