Battleship New Jersey undergoes major restoration project

Camden, N.J., (CBS) -- If you were ever looking for your sign to visit the historic Battleship New Jersey in Camden, here it is.

The battleship, also known as the "Big J" is undergoing a major restoration project along the Camden Waterfront. Crews are in the process of replacing the entire teak deck. Portions of the teak were last replaced a decade ago, but the majority of the ship's deck is still from the original ship.

Wanting to hold on to history? Well, guess what? You can buy a piece of the historic teak deck complete with a certificate of authenticity.

All of the proceeds from the teak sale will go directly to the restoration and preservation of the ship.