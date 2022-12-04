Baseball bat attack caught on camera in Hamilton Heights

NEW YORK - A brutal baseball bat attack was caught on camera in Hamilton Heights.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Amsterdam Avenue near West 148th Street.

Video shows a 47-year-old man walking down the street followed by an individual who pulls a baseball bat out of his pants, approaches the man from behind and hits him in the head with the bat, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a baseball bat attack in Hamilton Heights on Nov. 29, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The victim and the individual appear to exchange words before the individual walks away.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for a cut to his head and bruising.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.