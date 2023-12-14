Barricaded suspect shot, killed by police serving warrant in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police shot and killed a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment and fired at officers Thursday in Lower Manhattan.

The standoff started just before noon when NYPD officers went to the building on Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side to arrest the man for a shooting that happened in October.

When officers arrived, two women in a 2nd-floor apartment told them the suspect was in the bathroom and armed.

Officers immediately drew their guns and began a dialogue with the suspect to get him to surrender.

Officers with the NYPD Emergency Service Unit used a small drone to reach the suspect, but he destroyed it with a broom, police said.

"They tried to use a lot of the technology, but it wasn't really helping them out the way they needed it, and he actually rendered some of the technology useless. He threw something on top of the scout, which immobilized it. The drone, he actually swatted the drone out of the air with a broom," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

At one point, the suspect exited the apartment and fired four rounds from a weapon, police said.

An ESU officer was shot in his ballistic vest. Officers fired back and shot the suspect a number of times.

"It sounded like fireworks, four fireworks," a neighbor said. "Whole bunch of the police officers were around and they said we have something going on, we're gonna make sure you're safe, so go back in. Sure enough, I went back in."

The suspect died from his injuries at Bellevue Hospital. The officer who was shot remained at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Eldridge Street reopened, but police remained on the scene.