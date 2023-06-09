Bario's Pizzeria badly damaged in Staten Island fire

NEW YORK -- A firefighter was hurt battling a fire at Bario's Pizzeria on Staten Island.

The fire started just after midnight Friday at the pizzeria on Nome Avenue.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control. One was treated for minor injuries.

Neighbors said Barrio's, which was left charred, is an institution in Heartland Village.

"It's been around since the late 80s," one person said.

"I spoke to Marion, he's very upset today. So we're hoping that they start rebuilding soon and hopefully everything will work out. Hoping the community comes together, helps support this business," said Musad Hussain, of Nome Deli.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.