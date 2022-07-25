"Bare Feet Downtown Brooklyn" dance show celebrates Ukrainian music and culture

NEW YORK - Dozens of strangers came together to celebrate Ukrainian culture as part of a free ongoing dance series called "Bare Feet Downtown Brooklyn."

The events were organized by Mickela Mallozzi, host of Bare Feet, a dance travel series, in collaboration with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership.

"People may not understand what's happening but at least we want to show the beauty and the culture and real people, and tangible things about Ukraine," she says.

For two hours every Thursday in July, the plaza at 300 Ashland Place turns into a cradle of culture. The past 3 weeks saw dances from India, the Middle East, and now Ukraine. This week will showcase Afro-Cuban rhythms.

"It demonstrates how music and art unites us and if we listen closely we'll hear more similarities than differences," says Julissa Vale, Director of Programming at Downtown Brooklyn Partnership.

Those who came to the event, and even those who were passing by, were invited to the dance floor to learn some of the moves.

Linh Nguyễn, an immigrant from Vietnam who lives across the street, says, "It's always nice to learn about new cultures especially ... this time Ukrainian culture, it means so much more."

Up on the stage, performers dressed in elaborate costumes sang Ukrainian national songs and performed energetic dances. Ludmila Fesenko is an honored artist of Ukraine, trained opera singer and performer at the event.

"Here the people are very open, open with a big and warm heart," she said of those who got up to dance with the performers.

Many attendees said enjoying Ukrainian culture was even more meaningful because of what the nation is going through now.

"We've been praying for Ukraine in our church," says Judy Dye, who came from Bedford-Stuyvesant.

"I see them make new friends and feel a little more connected to a culture that they might not have understood before," Mallozzi said of the audience.

There is one last dance left of the series on July 28th, from 6:30-8:30pm at 300 Ashland Place.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.