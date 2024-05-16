The Banksy Museum is now open in NYC. Take a look at what's on display.

The Banksy Museum is now open in NYC

NEW YORK -- The Banksy Museum is now open in New York City, paying tribute to the mysterious street artist.

The museum is home to 160 recreations of Banksy's original artwork, most of which have been whitewashed or dismantled. It also includes some of Banksy's studio projects, and exhibitions about the artist.

Where is The Banksy Museum?

The museum is located at 277 Canal Street in Lower Manhattan. It spans 15,000 square feet on the second and third floors of the Oltarsh Building, which dates back to 1927.

The address is just off the Manhattan Bridge in Chinatown, and can be accessed by the N, Q, R and W subway lines.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, with last entry at 7:15 p.m.

How to get tickets for The Banksy Museum

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online here. The museum also offers discounted rates for the following groups:

Students and teachers: $26

Seniors over 60: $26

Groups of 5 or more: $26 per person

Family of 5 or less (at least 1 adult, 2 children): $21 per person

Military, fire department, city police officers: $21

Children 6 to 12: $21

Children under 6: Free

What's on display at The Banksy Museum

A view of the new Banksy Museum featuring reproductions of Banksy's graffiti art from around the world on May 15, 2024 in New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Photos from inside the museum show dozens of the artist's famous murals, including earlier works like the "Girl With Balloon" and "Love Is In The Air," to more recent pieces from the war in Ukraine.

The museum employed a team of anonymous street artists to recreate the life-size murals for the exhibition, the founder said in a statement.

"Street art belongs in the raw setting of the streets. But if people can't see it, is it even art?" said Hazis Vardar. "Little of Banksy's works are visible to the public at large. Most have been stolen for resale, inadvertently destroyed, or erased by overzealous city cleaning teams. Most of this transient art could only be viewed on tiny smartphone screens, which is no way to experience the scale or emotion of Banksy's work. So we knew that we needed to create an exhibition that would bring Banksy's art back before the public."

