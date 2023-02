Sea Isle City's Spinnaker condo collapses near 36th St & Boardwalk Sea Isle City's Spinnaker condo collapses near 36th St & Boardwalk 01:59

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Cape May County confirm that a balcony collapsed at a high-rise condominium building. The building is located at 3600 Boardwalk in Sea Isle City.

Credit: Jack Nosovitch

Authorities have not released whether or not anyone was injured in the incident.

