Watch CBS News

Badly burned body found in backseat after Bronx car fire

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Firefighters responding to a car fire in the Bronx found a badly burned body in the backseat.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street. 

Fire officials said the car was doubled parked in the street. 

Once the flames were out, firefighters discovered the body. 

It's unclear what led up to the fire, and the person's cause of death is under investigation. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 10:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.