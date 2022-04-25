Badly burned body found in backseat after Bronx car fire

NEW YORK -- Firefighters responding to a car fire in the Bronx found a badly burned body in the backseat.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street.

Fire officials said the car was doubled parked in the street.

Once the flames were out, firefighters discovered the body.

It's unclear what led up to the fire, and the person's cause of death is under investigation.