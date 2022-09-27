Back-to-school stress can be a headache for some students

NEW YORK -- By now most students are settling into their fall routines, but for some children, the stress of going back to school can be a real headache.

Researchers found children between the ages of 5-18 years old suffer more headaches in the fall. In fact, one study showed a 31% increase in headache complaints when compared to the rest of the year.

Dr. Shae Datta, a neurologist at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in Mineola, joined CBS News New York to discuss why this happens, how concerned parents should be and more.

