Watch CBS News
Health

Back-to-school stress can be a headache for some students

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- By now most students are settling into their fall routines, but for some children, the stress of going back to school can be a real headache.

Researchers found children between the ages of 5-18 years old suffer more headaches in the fall. In fact, one study showed a 31% increase in headache complaints when compared to the rest of the year.

Dr. Shae Datta, a neurologist at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in Mineola, joined CBS News New York to discuss why this happens, how concerned parents should be and more.

Watch the full interview above for more.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 9:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.