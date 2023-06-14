Babylon set to crack down on boaters under the influence this summer

Mom who lost daughter in boat crash warns against boating under the influence

Mom who lost daughter in boat crash warns against boating under the influence

BABYLON, N.Y. -- The summer boating season is here, and with it comes a warning from law enforcement and a grieving mother that boating under the influence kills.

On Wednesday, that Long Island mother boarded a boat for the first time since her daughter's death 18 years ago to drive home a safety message.

It was a surprise that brought Gina Lieneck to tears, after a long fight for boater safety in her daughter's name.

Now, Brianna's nickname, "Breezy" will adorn a Babylon patrol vessel.

"I think her life was taken possibly to save other lives," Lieneck said.

In 2005, Lieneck and her husband were seriously injured and their 11-year-old daughter was killed in a crash on the Great South Bay.

Boarding a boat for the first time since the tragedy, Lieneck joined Babylon officials on Wednesday to announce they're joining "Operation: Dry Water" -- a year-round national enforcement with a crackdown on impaired boaters planned for July 4 weekend.

"Alcohol affects judgment, vision, balance and coordination," Babylon Councilman Terence McSweeney said.

"People don't understand you're out there, you're drinking, you're in the sun. That's all enhanced. The rocking of the boat," Lieneck said. "There's ferries. There's other things you can do, water taxis. You don't have to drink and drive."

"We are not looking to stop anyone from having fun and enjoying their recreation time, but have a designated driver," added Gerard Gigante, Babylon public safety commissioner.

A driver who has training. "Brianna's Law," which is now being phased in, requires an eight-hour course for anyone operating a boat.

Long Island has already seen two fatalities this season. Bay constables will be on the lookout for inattention, excessive speed, and recklessness.

"We see unsafe things like a large boat passing a small boat too fast, with too big of a wake, people passing too close to each other," said Arthur Smith, Babylon's harbor master.

Lieneck says her work is not done. She's now pushing for a state law that would jeopardize a driver's license if someone is arrested for boating under the influence.

Lieneck took control of the "Breezy" on Wednesday and said, "It will help save lives ... and, hopefully, prevent more tragedies."