First international shipment of baby formula arrives in U.S., but still no word when Tri-State Area will get more

NEW YORK - The nationwide baby formula shortage continues to create major inconveniences for families.

In response, Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency for the city.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, this came as the first shipment of formula arrived to the United States, and there's more on the way.

The nationwide baby formula shortage continues to wreak havoc in many households. The shortage started in February after Abbott Labs, the largest formula manufacturer in the U.S. closed its plant due to a safety recall.

"It's ridiculous," said mother Miriana Lisanti.

She says she's frustrated. Her little one is no longer in need of formula, but her cousin has been scrambling to find it for her baby. She believes more needs to be done to help struggling families.

"I have a cousin with a special needs in need for a special formula and she can't find it anywhere," Lisanti said. "What about our children? We're paying the taxes."

Store shelves where formula is usually found are now empty, like at a Duane Reade on the Upper West Side, but much-needed relief could be on the way as soon as this week.

President Joe Biden tweeted Sunday that a second shipment of formula is expected to land in Pennsylvania in the coming days and will be distributed throughout the country.

"I'm told this shipment provides enough formula to take care of 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for a week," Biden said.

But the Biden administration is facing criticism that it didn't act fast enough.

"They need to step up and provide for American people," one person said.

In New York City, Adams is declaring a state of emergency to prevent price gouging. In a statement, the mayor said "this emergency executive order will help us to crack down on any retailer looking to capitalize on this crisis by jacking up prices on this essential good."

"It's so sad. I think we need to step up a little bit and try for the younger ones it's tragic," mother Angie Durjan said.

It's unclear when exactly our region will get this latest round of formula from the federal government, but we're hearing another shipment is expected to arrive into Pennsylvania sometime this week.