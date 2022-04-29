Watch CBS News

6-month-old in critical condition after being dropped from balcony in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

6-month-old baby dropped from second-floor balcony in Brooklyn 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an incident involving a baby who was dropped from a second-story balcony in Brooklyn on Thursday.

It happened at a townhouse in Sunset Park just before 5 a.m.

The 6-month-old child is in critical condition at Maimonides Hospital.

Police say the mother was holding the baby and it's unclear if the child was dropped on purpose or if it was an accident.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 9:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.