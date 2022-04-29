6-month-old in critical condition after being dropped from balcony in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an incident involving a baby who was dropped from a second-story balcony in Brooklyn on Thursday.
It happened at a townhouse in Sunset Park just before 5 a.m.
The 6-month-old child is in critical condition at Maimonides Hospital.
Police say the mother was holding the baby and it's unclear if the child was dropped on purpose or if it was an accident.
for more features.