Away goals put NYCFC into CONCACAF Champions League semifinals

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala -- Valentin Castellanos and Talles Magno scored crucial away goals and NYCFC advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League after falling to Comunicaciones 4-2 on Tuesday night.

NYCFC won the opening leg of the quarterfinal 3-1 last week in Hartford, Connecticut.

They'll face the winner of the quarterfinal between the Seattle Sounders and Liga MX's Club Leon on Thursday. The Sounders hold a 3-0 lead after the first leg in Seattle.

Castellanos, the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner, scored his fourth goal of the tournament on a free kick from distance in the 31st minute.

Andres Lezcano's goal just before halftime pulled Comunicaciones even.

Magno put NYCFC back in front with a header in the 53rd minute off a cross from Castellanos but Nicolas Samayoa's goal from close range in the 69th evened it again.

Lynner Garcia and Jose Contreras added late goals for Comunicaciones but it wasn't enough to overcome NYCFC's tie-breaking away goals advantage at Guatemala City's national stadium.

Comunicaciones, which plays in Guatemala's top league, downed the Colorado Rapids in the round of 16 to advance, while NYCFC defeated Costa Rican side Santos de Guapiles.