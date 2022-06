New York average gas price hits $5 per gallon for first time

New York average gas price hits $5 per gallon for first time

New York average gas price hits $5 per gallon for first time

NEW YORK - Drivers across the Tri-State Area continue to feel the squeeze at the pump.

For the first time, the average gas price in New York state has hit the $5 per gallon mark.

In New Jersey, it's now $5.03, and in Connecticut, a gallon of regular will cost you an average of $4.95.