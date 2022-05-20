Average cost to rent New York City apartment up 18% over last year, report finds
NEW YORK -- Rent is on the rise in the New York City metro area, especially for studio apartments.
According to Realtor.com's April rental report, the average cost for renting a studio apartment jumped 29.1% to $2,581.
For a one bedroom, it's $2,573, up 12.2%, and for a two bedroom, it's $3,166, up 13.1%.
Overall, the average cost to rent an apartment is now $2,845, an 18% jump over April of last year.
