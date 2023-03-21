Authorities kill 2 dogs after 3 people injured in mauling attack in Elizabeth, N.J.

ELIZABETH, N.J. - Authorities say three people were attacked by dogs in Elizabeth Tuesday morning.

There's a strong police presence at the home on Amity Place where the attack happened.

A neighbor shot video of the terrifying incident as police arrived and shot two pit bulls. According to that neighbor, the two pit bulls started fighting each other. Then the dogs turned on their owners, two women who live in the home. The neighbor says he believes they are a mother and daughter.

"I saw the girl come out screaming that her mother was bitten by the dog. She had blood on her clothing, and also the mother, after that the ambulance came over and took the woman out older lady, she had blood all over her body," said Uriel Morales. "I record police officers coming with shotguns, and they shoot the dogs right by the fence."

Morales also says a teenage boy might have been bit because he heard one of the women screaming "he got bit too."

So far, there's no word on the extent of their injuries.

Morales said he has seen the dogs fight before, and though he is a dog lover, he believes the shooting was justified. He also says two dogs were taken away alive, and the family owns a total of five dogs.

The prosecutor's office is investigating.