Aura Designs: A South Asian bridal boutique in Albertson is a family affair

ALBERTSON, N.Y. - For Savita Chugh, the business of wedding attire is in her blood.

"Me and my sisters, we learned it from our parents, and my parents learned it from her parents," she said.

Her grandparents immigrated to the United States from India in the late '60s and started a business devoted to South Asian formalwear in Woodside, Queens.

Decades later, Savita and her husband Surinder opened Bombay Bridal Boutique in Jackson Heights. The year 2020 brought the addition of Aura Designs, a new Long Island location on Willis Avenue.

Savita runs the shop alongside her husband and sons. Her young grandchildren make regular appearances, playing hide-and-seek behind hanging fabrics.

Visitors browse colorful saris, tunics called kurtas, coats known as sherwanis, and bangle bracelets.

"My customers here are from all over the world," Savita said.

She guides them through two floors of inventory.

"We're here to help them and make sure that their day is successful and the most exciting day for them," she said.

Traditional Indian wedding ceremonies incorporate multiple events, including the haldi, at which turmeric paste is applied to the faces of the soon-to-be married couple.

"Between three to four outfits is usually what the bride and groom need," Savita said.

She takes pride in the personal touch her family offers at the store.

"Now, the grandkids are learning the business also, and it's going to continue for many years and, hopefully, more generations," she said.

Aura Designs

1065 Willis Ave

Albertson, NY 11507

(917) 860-7185