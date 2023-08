Audacy's "We Can Survive" concert coming to the Prudential Center in Newark

Audacy's "We Can Survive" concert coming to the Prudential Center in Newark

Audacy's "We Can Survive" concert coming to the Prudential Center in Newark

NEW YORK - Audacy's 10th anniversary "We Can Survive" concert will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark Oct. 14.

Maroon 5, One Republic, and Kelly Clarkson are part of the show, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Tickets go on sale next Friday.