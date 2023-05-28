Watch CBS News
The Point: New York City's gun czar on what's driving noticeable drop in shootings and what keeps him up at night

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NYC gun czar on what's driving significant decrease in shootings
It's "hot town, summer in the city" time again, when crime goes up and people want to dine outside. 

Talking Points

Mayor Eric Adams named AT Mitchell the city's gun czar almost a year ago as part of a multi-pronged strategy to make the streets safer. 

So far, there have been about 396 shootings in 2023, almost a 24 percent decrease from 2022. 

Watch Mitchell's conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below. 

Talking Points

Mayor Adams and the New York City Council are looking into a new, permanent outdoor dining plan. 

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, joined the show to discuss the proposal. 

Watch Rigie's conversation with Kramer here or in the player below. 

New York City considering new, permanent outdoor dining plan 09:48

Your Point

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. So, what are New Yorkers looking forward to most this season?

What are New Yorkers looking forward to most this summer? 02:55

Exclamation Point

Kramer's conversation with New York City's gun czar AT Mitchell continued exclusively on CBS News New York. Mitchell shared what keeps him up at night and what he wants for New Yorkers. 

Watch here or in the player below. 

What keeps New York City's gun czar AT Mitchell up at night? 07:07

