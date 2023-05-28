The Point: New York City's gun czar on what's driving noticeable drop in shootings and what keeps him up at night

It's "hot town, summer in the city" time again, when crime goes up and people want to dine outside.

Mayor Eric Adams named AT Mitchell the city's gun czar almost a year ago as part of a multi-pronged strategy to make the streets safer.

So far, there have been about 396 shootings in 2023, almost a 24 percent decrease from 2022.

Mayor Adams and the New York City Council are looking into a new, permanent outdoor dining plan.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, joined the show to discuss the proposal.

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. So, what are New Yorkers looking forward to most this season?

Kramer's conversation with New York City's gun czar AT Mitchell continued exclusively on CBS News New York. Mitchell shared what keeps him up at night and what he wants for New Yorkers.

