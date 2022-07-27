At least 1/3 of New York City renters being priced out, StreetEasy report says

NEW YORK -- At least one third of New York City renters are getting priced out of their apartments, according to a new report.

StreetEasy says 34% of tenants who got discounted leases during the pandemic now account for available inventory.

The company says landlords have been raising rents more aggressively on units they leased during the pandemic, in an effort to recoup the earnings they lost.

The report found, on average, rentals that were listed in 2020 or 2021 and re-listed in Q2 of 2022 showed a 20.4% increase in asking rents per year.

