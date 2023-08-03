At least 1 construction worker hurt when roof collapses in Syosset
SYOSSET, N.Y. -- A roof collapse left at least one construction worker injured Thursday morning on Long Island.
The collapse happened after 9 a.m. on Stillwell Lane in Syosset.
The building under construction is part of the Jericho water treatment facility.
At least one worker had to be taken to the hospital.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
