Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 1 construction worker hurt when roof collapses in Syosset

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Construction worker hospitalized after collapse on LI
Construction worker hospitalized after collapse on LI 01:12

SYOSSET, N.Y. -- A roof collapse left at least one construction worker injured Thursday morning on Long Island. 

The collapse happened after 9 a.m. on Stillwell Lane in Syosset.

The building under construction is part of the Jericho water treatment facility.

At least one worker had to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.