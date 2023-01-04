Watch CBS News
At-home workout ideas to kick start your New Year's fitness goals

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

At-home workouts to kickstart your New Year's workout
At-home workouts to kickstart your New Year's workout 02:47

NEW YORK -- One of the top New Year's resolutions every year is to exercise more. 

But a lot of people can't afford or don't like to go to the gym.

Watch Part 2 of the workout tips

More at-home exercises to hit your fitness goals 02:15

Brian Simmons, from Fitness Lounge in Astoria, Queens, joined Chris Wragge in the studio with some at-home exercises. 

CLICK HERE and watch their workout above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

