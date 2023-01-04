At-home workout ideas to kick start your New Year's fitness goals
NEW YORK -- One of the top New Year's resolutions every year is to exercise more.
But a lot of people can't afford or don't like to go to the gym.
Watch Part 2 of the workout tips
Brian Simmons, from Fitness Lounge in Astoria, Queens, joined Chris Wragge in the studio with some at-home exercises.
CLICK HERE and watch their workout above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.