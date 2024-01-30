Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul approves proposal allowing asylum seekers to get temporary state government jobs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a proposal to reform New York's workforce, including allowing asylum seekers to get temporary jobs in state government.

The initiative is open to anyone in New York who has legal work authorization from the federal government, including American citizens, Green Card holders and migrants.

It only applies to temporary positions.

The governor says there are currently 40,000 jobs listed on New York state's migrant work portal.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 10:16 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

