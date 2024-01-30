Gov. Kathy Hochul approves proposal allowing asylum seekers to get temporary state government jobs
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a proposal to reform New York's workforce, including allowing asylum seekers to get temporary jobs in state government.
The initiative is open to anyone in New York who has legal work authorization from the federal government, including American citizens, Green Card holders and migrants.
It only applies to temporary positions.
The governor says there are currently 40,000 jobs listed on New York state's migrant work portal.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.