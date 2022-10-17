Watch CBS News
Astronaut Dr. Jonny Kim visits Francis Lewis High School in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Astronaut visits Queens high school
Astronaut visits Queens high school 00:43

NEW YORK - Some high school students in Queens got a behind the scenes look at the life of a NASA astronaut. 

Rep. Grace Meng brought astronaut Dr. Jonny Kim to Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows Monday morning. 

Kim talked about growing up the child of South Korean immigrants, and his path to NASA

He first served as a Navy SEAL, receiving a Silver Star and Bronze Star. He also earned a medical degree from Harvard. 

"I hope to be an inspiration for anyone of color, or gender, or creed. But if certainly I can inspire someone who sees a little bit of themselves in me, working at NASA, working in medicine, working in special operations, it means a lot to me," Kim said. 

Kim is currently providing support to NASA's upcoming Artemis mission to the moon. 

October 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

