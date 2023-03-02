Watch CBS News
Astoria Park pool will be closed this summer for $19 million renovation

NEW YORK - There's unwelcome news for some folks planning to cool off from the heat this upcoming summer. 

The Olympic-sized swimming pool at Astoria Park in Queens is undergoing a $19 million renovation. 

That means the pool will be closed this summer. 

The Parks Department says the pool is getting a new liner, deck and filtration systems. 

We're told the pool should reopen by next year. 

