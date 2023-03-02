Astoria Park pool will be closed this summer for $19 million renovation
NEW YORK - There's unwelcome news for some folks planning to cool off from the heat this upcoming summer.
The Olympic-sized swimming pool at Astoria Park in Queens is undergoing a $19 million renovation.
That means the pool will be closed this summer.
The Parks Department says the pool is getting a new liner, deck and filtration systems.
We're told the pool should reopen by next year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.