Police: Suspects steal Aston Martin and McLaren vehicles from Ramsey dealership

RAMSEY, N.J. -- Police in Ramsey are searching for four people who smashed the front of a car dealership and sped off in cars James Bond would drive.

Investigators say the suspects bashed the glass door at the McLaren dealership on Route 17.

They ransacked the offices and stole keys belonging to two high-end cars.

They took off in an Aston Martin and a McLaren, which together are valued at more than $340,000.

February 1, 2023

