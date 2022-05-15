Watch CBS News
New York City holds inaugural Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage parade

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage on Sunday.

The first-of-its-kind parade in New York City honors the local AAPI population, the second largest in the U.S., and shows solidarity against intolerance and division, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Organizers said, after decades of watching other cultural celebrations like the Columbus Day Parade and St. Patrick's Day Parade, they are delighted to march in one celebrating their contributions.

Mayor Eric Adams made the exciting announcement earlier in the week, laying out the parade route up Sixth Avenue from West 44th Street to West 55th Street.

Adams said it's important to uplift the AAPI community after anti-Asian hate crimes jumped 343 percent in New York City from 2020-2021

Hundreds are expected to come together in unity when the parade begins at 10:45 a.m.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 10:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

