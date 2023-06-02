Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who attacked couple getting into Uber in Midtown may have committed anti-Asian hate crime, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Midtown anti-Asian assault suspect wanted
Midtown anti-Asian assault suspect wanted 00:27

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a possible anti-Asian hate crime after they said a man attacked two Asian Americans in Midtown Manhattan

Police said the suspect approached a man and woman getting into an Uber on West 32nd Street, then spit at, pushed and kicked them. 

1455-23-assault-hate-crime-mts-pct-05-23-23-2.jpg
NYPD

It happened on May 23. 

The male victim suffered minor injuries, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 10:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.