Man who attacked couple getting into Uber in Midtown may have committed anti-Asian hate crime, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a possible anti-Asian hate crime after they said a man attacked two Asian Americans in Midtown Manhattan.

Police said the suspect approached a man and woman getting into an Uber on West 32nd Street, then spit at, pushed and kicked them.

NYPD

It happened on May 23.

The male victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

