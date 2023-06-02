Man who attacked couple getting into Uber in Midtown may have committed anti-Asian hate crime, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a possible anti-Asian hate crime after they said a man attacked two Asian Americans in Midtown Manhattan.
Police said the suspect approached a man and woman getting into an Uber on West 32nd Street, then spit at, pushed and kicked them.
It happened on May 23.
The male victim suffered minor injuries, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
