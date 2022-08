Asbury Park bar has "Yappy Hour" for dogs

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- The famous Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey is welcoming dogs and their owners for "Yappy Hour."

Dogs get to frolic in the sand, jump from pool to pool and drink from a sprinkler.

There are "doggy bouncers" to make sure everyone stays safe.

The $10 entry fee goes to animal welfare groups.