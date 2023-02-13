Artists behind Chicago's iconic Bean sculpture bring smaller version to Big Apple

NEW YORK -- Chicago's iconic Bean sculpture is one of its most recognizable landmarks. So why did a similar one just show up in Tribeca?

New York City recently unveiled the new sculpture, which many say reminds them of a smaller version of Chicago's iconic "Cloud Gate," known to most as "The Bean." It's located at the corner of Church and Leonard Streets.

Turns out, the same artists wanted to bring a fresh, smaller Bean to the Big Apple. New York's' version is just 19 feet high, whereas Chicago's is 33 feet.

Now there seem to be just as many opinions about it as there are photos being taken.

"They're trying to be Chicago so bad," said Vanessa Hammond, a proud Chicagoan who thinks New York is trying to duplicate its version.

Some tourists told CBS2's John Dias they have different opinions about the sculpture's originality, but New York residents are firing back, saying to those who see it as an imitation: Take it as a compliment.

"Imitation is the best form of flattery," said Michelle Smallmon, Greenwich Village resident. "Shouldn't Chicago be thrilled that a piece of Chicago is now in New York?"

Regardless of all the opinions, New Yorkers will have to get used to it, because the permanent installation is here to stay.