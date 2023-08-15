Artist Lucy Sparrow creates bagels out of felt

MONTAUK, N.Y. - The bagels at a new shop in Montauk aren't actually edible.

Instead, they're all made of felt, hand-sewn by an artist.

It's called - what else? - Feltz Bagels.

Lucy Sparrow creates the bagel art. Visitors can choose from 13 varieties of bagel, then add their favorite toppings.

The art exhibit is set up like a regular deli or bakery. Customers can make an order and bring it home.

Sparrow said she was inspired by the delicatessens and bagel shops on the Lower East Side.

"So I thought, felt. It had such a strong feeling of nostalgia that people would really resonate with it, so I thought, 'Right, come up with a concept for New York, I know I'm going back there.' Bagels are so quintessentially New York," Sparrow said.

A plain felt bagel starts around $50.

Sparrow also makes croissants and challah out of felt.