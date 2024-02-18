Watch CBS News
Arrest made in deadly Valentine's Day hit-and-run in Nutley, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Arrest made in deadly Valentine's Day hit-and-run in Nutley, N.J.
NEW YORK -- There is an update on a deadly hit-and-run in New Jersey.

A man has been arrested for the crash that killed a 22-year-old man in Nutley.

Police say 42-year-old Dhkir Robinson struck Wiston Perlaza on Valentine's Day near a Garden State Parkway overpass. He's accused of leaving the scene and driving with a suspended license.

Perlaza's family held a candlelight vigil in his honor on Saturday night

