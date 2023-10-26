Former CBS2 journalist Arnold Diaz dies at age 74

NEW YORK -- A fixture of New York journalism and beloved former CBS2 colleague Arnold Diaz has died.

He was best known for his investigative work exposing wrongdoing and giving a voice to those in need.

He launched the "Shame on You" franchise here at CBS2. His in-depth reporting held the powerful accountable.

In his 50 years covering the news, he tirelessly worked to demand answers. No issue was too big or too small.

Diaz was born in Brooklyn. He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Florida State University and earned his master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University in Chicago.

After leaving CBS2, he went on to ABC News, Fox 5 and PIX11, and while the name of his series may have changed over the years, the mission remained the same.

After a storied career, earning dozens of Emmys, Diaz retired in early 2022. He looked back on his decades as a journalist with his trademark candor.

"I've been lucky to have had a dream job standing up for the little guy, sticking it to the bad guys," he said. "But most satisfying are the viewers who have thanked me for paying attention to their problems. Thank you for watching."

Diaz lost his battle with cancer Tuesday.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Shawn, his three children and twin grandsons.

Diaz was 74 years old.