Army Sgt. David Solinas Jr. of New Jersey killed in Kentucky helicopter crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One of the nine soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Kentucky is from New Jersey

According to the Army, 23-year-old Sergeant David Solinas Jr. of Oradell died in the training exercise Wednesday night. 

Two Black Hawk helicopters collided midair. The helicopters were part of the 101st Airborne Division. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 



First published on March 31, 2023 / 5:50 PM

