Army, Navy, Air Force vets awarded mortgage-free homes in Islandia, N.Y.

ISLANDIA, N.Y. -- Christmas came early Wednesday for three Long Island veterans.

The women who served our country were served up mortgage-free homes.

With a turn of a key, Air Force veteran Melissa Pandolfo became a homeowner without any debt.

"It's incredible. I'm gonna cry," Pandolfo said.

The renovated, mortgage-free house was given to her and her family of four adopted children.

"To have this, it's just amazing. We never have to worry about leaving Long Island," Pandolfo said.

It was an early Christmas for three veterans. Each got the gift of a lifetime.

"I think the words 'thank you' don't cover the situation. I thank God," Navy veteran Cathie Doherty said. "We have worked very hard for the last 30 years to live here and this is beyond wildest dreams."

Added Army veteran Sabrina Lacy, "I want to have a home. I never in my life thought I would have a home. I have no family, but you gave me three sisters."

All three served their country and returned to Long Island as veteran advocates struggling with the cost of living.

The village of Islandia partnered with developer Creation Equity, which was considering leveling the three houses, but instead renovate them for deserving vets.

"For their service, for everything they've done, and I've gotten to know the three women who are recipients and they deserve it," Creation Equity's Bob Agahi said.

"To be able to stay here in the community that they know and served and know resources, this is making their life whole and complete again," said Carcelle Leis, director of veterans services in Suffolk County.

"We are helping them until it hurts. That's a lot. I don't know many companies that would do that. Maybe they are out there, or maybe this will start something," Islandia Mayor Allan Dorman added.

Rather than just thanking veterans for their service, this is what the gratitude of the Islandia community looks like.

"No mortgage. That's just insane. It's incredible, and now me and my husband have to find ways to pay this forward 10 times over," Pandolfo said.

The street where the houses are located will be gated and renamed in the spring, and all three veterans will now be next-door neighbors.

It's a new chapter in sisterhood for veterans not used to being on the receiving end of service.

The recipients were selected by the V.F.W. and the Suffolk Veterans Service Agency, due to their years of advocacy for local veterans.