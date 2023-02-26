Four men sought for armed robbery spree in Brooklyn & Queens that has netted at least $20,000, police say

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for four men accused in an armed robbery spree across Brooklyn and Queens that has netted more than $20,000.

According to investigators, the suspects struck at least seven times in February, so far.

They robbed businesses of cash and stole cellphones in some cases, police said.

Their most recent alleged crime happened Feb. 21 at a gas station on Meeker Avenue in Greenpoint, where they got away with $2,000 and 50 packs of cigarettes, police said.

