Watch CBS News
Local News

Four men sought for armed robbery spree in Brooklyn & Queens that has netted at least $20,000, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspects accused of stealing $20,000 in robbery spree
Suspects accused of stealing $20,000 in robbery spree 00:29

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for four men accused in an armed robbery spree across Brooklyn and Queens that has netted more than $20,000. 

According to investigators, the suspects struck at least seven times in February, so far.

They robbed businesses of cash and stole cellphones in some cases, police said. 

Their most recent alleged crime happened Feb. 21 at a gas station on Meeker Avenue in Greenpoint, where they got away with $2,000 and 50 packs of cigarettes, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 11:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.