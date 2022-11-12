Watch CBS News
Crime

Armed man accused of robbing 99 cent store in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Armed man accused of robbing 99 cent store
Armed man accused of robbing 99 cent store 00:22

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man accused of robbing a 99 cent store in Brooklyn

It happened Wednesday morning at a store on Church Avenue in Kensington. 

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the woman behind the counter and showed a gun. He reportedly pushed an elderly man before stealing about $100 from the cash register. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.