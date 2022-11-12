Armed man accused of robbing 99 cent store in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man accused of robbing a 99 cent store in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday morning at a store on Church Avenue in Kensington.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the woman behind the counter and showed a gun. He reportedly pushed an elderly man before stealing about $100 from the cash register.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.