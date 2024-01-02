4 new Broadway shows making a splash and vying for Tony Award nominations

NEW YORK -- The new year begins with new and notable Broadway shows that will be eligible for Tony Awards.

CBS New York's Dave Carlin reports from Manhattan's Theater District on four productions that have audiences cheering.

"Appropriate," starring Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson stars in "Appropriate," alongside Corey Stoll and Elle Fanning.

The acting ensemble is earning rave reviews in the darkly comic tale of a fractured family brought together in Arkansas by the death of a patriarch. Things take a turn when an uninvited sibling shows up, and shocking objects are discovered in the clutter.

"Three estranged siblings come home to deal with their deceased father's estate, and shenanigans ensue soon, and shocks and heartbreaks and a lot of other things too," Paulson said.

Paulson told Carlin she couldn't resist what playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins wrote about hidden secrets and buried resentments, and it lured her back to Broadway.

"I thought the writing was so spectacular. I thought how do I not do this play? I have to do this play," she said.

"Purlie Victorious," starring Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. is also back on Broadway in the title role of "Purlie Victorious." Kara Young plays the love interest Lutiebelle.

The revival of the landmark 1961 comedy by Ossie Davis is about a traveling preacher who angles to reclaim his inheritance and liberate his family in Jim Crow-era Georgia.

"This is about a great American," said Odom Jr. "He's using the Constitution, he's using the Declaration of Independence, he's using the Bill of Rights to preach for him."

"How to Dance in Ohio," with groundbreaking cast

The groundbreaking musical "How to Dance in Ohio" stars seven autistic actors, exploring the universal need to connect and the bravery required to step out into the world.

It follows young adults adapting to change as they prepare for a spring dance.

The show is based on a true story and a critically acclaimed documentary.

"Spamalot," with all the laughs

Another film is the basis for a musical that's back on Broadway. The revival of "Spamalot" is the Holy Grail of wacky entertainment and full of belly laughs.

Just like the classic movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the show hilariously spoofs the legend of King Arthur.

"This is the show just to have fun, this is the show to laugh, come here and have a good time," said James Monroe Iglehart, who plays the king.

The funny show reminds us to always look on the bright side of life.

See the full list of Broadway openings here, and watch the upcoming Tony Awards on June 16 at Lincoln Center on CBS New York.