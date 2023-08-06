Apparent murder-suicide involving prominent Mt. Sinai Hospital oncologist rocks Westchester County town of Somers

SOMERS, N.Y. -- Residents in a northern Westchester County town are in shock after learning about the deaths of a prominent doctor at Mt. Sinai Hospital and her baby, killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

CBS New York has learned more details on the tragedy that struck a young family.

Somers is typically a quiet town in Westchester, a place where residents spend time on bike trails and at a nearby farm on summer weekends.

"Somers is a nice, quiet community in northern Westchester and everybody knows everybody and this is just awful," Stuart's Farm owner Betty Stuart said.

Stuart woke up Saturday morning to emergency vehicles outside her small community on Granite Springs Road.

"Our friend is an EMT and he texted us and it's so sad, so sad. They were a nice young family and we didn't know that they had a child," Stuart said.

Just next door to the farm is where Krystal Cascetta and her family lived.

"They came here when they bought the house from a friend of ours and they kept to themselves," Stuart said.

Police say the renowned oncologist at Mt. Sinai in New York City shot and killed her baby and then killed herself in her home at around 7 a.m.

"I don't think I've ever heard anything so sad as long as I've been here," one resident said.

The news has rocked the community and Dr. Cascetta's patients. One told CBS New York by phone that Dr. Cascetta was just on maternity leave. The patient added she remembers Cascetta being full of life as she helped patients through their cancer journeys.

Photos online show Dr. Cascetta working through the pandemic, speaking at medical engagements, and during events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"When we heard about it, it just rocked us to the core. Really it did. And the whole neighborhood ... we're all upset," the patient said.

CBS New York spoke with family members at the home on Sunday. They didn't want to speak on camera, but they said that Dr. Cascetta was a wonderful person and it's a true tragedy what happened to their family.

If you or someone you know needs help, text or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Trained counselors are available 24-7.