Apollo Theater inducts Babyface into Walk of Fame

NEW YORK -- The Apollo Theater on Monday welcomed a new name to its Walk of Fame, Grammy-winning singer and producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds.

Behind the mic or in the booth, Babyface has made his mark for decades with hit after hit. Actor Craig Robinson and rapper Fat Joe were among those joining star-signing music executive Clive Davis to credit Babyface, his label and producing partner L.A. Reid for their incredible impact on the industry.

"To produce hit records is very different than discovering new hit artists," Davis noted, "with TLC, with Usher, with OutKast, with Pink, with Toni Braxton, it really made history."

"It is only fitting that some of the greatest names in entertainment are here to celebrate one of the greatest names in entertainment." said Michelle Ebanks, the Apollo Theater president and CEO.

Also in attendance was Mary J. Blige, a previous Apollo Walk of Fame inductee and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who worked with Babyface on one of the biggest songs of her career.

"When he presented 'Not Gon' Cry' to me I couldn't believe my ears because it was talking about everything, exactly what I was feeling and dealing with," Blige said.

In accepting the honor, Babyface recognized everyone else who collaborated with him on his path of success.

"I never imagined that I would get this," Babyface said. "I never saw myself actually being here at the Apollo. I didn't want to perform here because I didn't want to get booed, but I didn't get booed, so I'm so glad that I came here for the Apollo."

His name will now live forever among greats, his peers and friends.

The 90th anniversary celebration culminates Tuesday with the Apollo's annual spring benefit.

