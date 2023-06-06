Apollo Theater appoints Michelle Ebanks as new president And CEO

NEW YORK - The historic Apollo Theater in Harlem has just announced its new CEO and President.

Essence Corporation president and CEO Michelle Ebanks has been tapped to run the largest African-American performing arts organization in the nation, after leading the largest media company dedicated to African-American women.

The Apollo's longtime leader Jonelle Procope is stepping down after 20 years. Procope is credited with revitalizing the theater after it had fallen into disrepair – and securing funding for a new expansion plan.

Procope spoke with CBS2's Jessi Mitchell about her successor.

"To be able to present this plan with input from from my successor will be, you know, invaluable." Procope said. "And I think will ensure the smooth transition from my leadership to hers. And I'm excited to see what she's going to do."

Tonight at 5, Jessi will have more on the upcoming renovation and growth of the Apollo, which is already underway.

