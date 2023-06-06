Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

Apollo Theater appoints Michelle Ebanks as new president And CEO

By Jessi Mitchell

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - The historic Apollo Theater in Harlem has just announced its new CEO and President.

Essence Corporation president and CEO Michelle Ebanks has been tapped to run the largest African-American performing arts organization in the nation, after leading the largest media company dedicated to African-American women.

The Apollo's longtime leader Jonelle Procope is stepping down after 20 years. Procope is credited with revitalizing the theater after it had fallen into disrepair – and securing funding for a new expansion plan.

Procope spoke with CBS2's Jessi Mitchell about her successor.

"To be able to present this plan with input from from my successor will be, you know, invaluable." Procope said. "And I think will ensure the smooth transition from my leadership to hers. And I'm excited to see what she's going to do."

Tonight at 5, Jessi will have more on the upcoming renovation and growth of the Apollo, which is already underway.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.

Jessi Mitchell
jessi_Mitchell_SMALL_2020.jpg

Jessi Mitchell joined the CBS New York team as a multi-skilled journalist in October 2021, focusing her reporting in Harlem.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 11:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.