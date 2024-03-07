Apollo Theater officially opens auxiliary space at Victoria Theater

NEW YORK - On Thursday, the Apollo Theater officially opened its auxiliary stages at the Victoria Theater a few doors down on 125th Street.

The Cross Hill Academy drumline brought the fanfare to the Harlem theater, pumping up the public outside the historic venue. Inside, special guests and dignitaries were greeted with nods to each theater's past. One of the two spaces is named for longtime Apollo leader Jonelle Procope. Her successor Michelle Ebanks emphasized the vision for the future.

"The Apollo Stages At Victoria really represent more than an expansion," Ebanks said. "It's a promise to maintain a steadfast commitment to the creativity in Harlem and to our Black artists."

This project took more than 20 years to complete from vision to execution, and now the Apollo is celebrating its 90th anniversary, with leaders looking forward to the next 90 years in the expanded space.

"When you think about all that's being done here, reinvention, resurrection, that's really what New York City is all about, right?" Apollo board chairman Charles Phillips said to the audience. "People come here from all over the world to reinvent themselves, to do something they didn't think they could do before, to turn out differently and better and chart a new life, and we're going to keep doing that at the Apollo as well."

"Let's continue to not only name this after the god, but let's make sure we lift up and do the gods-like work," Mayor Eric Adams added.

The Victoria's spaces will be used to develop Black talent and engage the community through outreach programs.

