Apartment Therapy's Small/Cool NYC challenges designers to think big in tiny spaces

NEW YORK -- Apartment Therapy's Small/Cool NYC challenged top designers to make the most of tiny living in the premier home design event where small spaces reign supreme.

Most New Yorkers understand living small, but this pop-up showcase features big designs all packed into spaces no more than 120 square feet. And if you see something you life, everything on display is for sale.

Laura Schocker, chief content officer for Apartment Therapy, spoke with CBS News New York on Thursday to share more about the designs.

Small/Cool NYC opens Saturday at Industry City in Brooklyn and will be open for the next three weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The show highlights national and local designers.

