Anti-Defamation League says 85 percent of Americans believe at least 1 antisemitic trope

ADL study finds 85% of Americans believe at least 1 antisemitic trope

NEW YORK -- An alarming survey by the Anti-Defamation League found antisemitic prejudice by Americans doubled since 2019.

The year-long report found 85 percent of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope and that many believe in Israeli-oriented antisemitic positions.

Young adults were found to have more anti-Israel sentiment than the older generation.

"What these findings represent, what they tell us and what creates such urgency is the fact that large, huge numbers of Americans hold dangerous, false ideas about the Jewish people. And these are ideas that historically have led directly to antisemitic violence," said Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Greenblatt said 2021 had the most anti-Jewish incidents in more than 40 years since data tracking began.