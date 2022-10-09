Watch CBS News
Annual wreath-laying ceremony at Christopher Columbus statue held Sunday

NEW YORK -- The annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan is being held Sunday. 

The 10 a.m. event at Columbus Circle honors the first Italian American immigrants who came to America. 

Additionally, the ceremony pays tribute to civil servants and first responders who contribute to our communities. 

