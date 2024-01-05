Annual Three Kings Day Parade celebrated in Harlem

NEW YORK - Friday is the end of the 12 days of Christmas, which means a celebration of a beloved tradition - the 47th annual Three Kings Day Parade in East Harlem.

The air was filled with the vibrant sounds of salsa music. Children couldn't contain their energy at the Three Kings Day Parade.

"Honestly, its just a part where we all get to play and share it with the community. Its just 'vibe,'" Ronny Casilla said.

Samara Community School has the honor of leading the parade.

"You feel happy to hear music. Like our teacher says, 'we wouldn't be here if it weren't for music,'" student Ibrahima Diagne said.

For some spectators, the music took control, begging them to step into the street and dance.

"We celebrate on December 25th in New York, but in Puerto Rico it's Three Kings Day," Maria Louisa said.

The day holds a special place in the hearts of many - a day to remember the significance of the three wise men's journey, and share the spirit of generosity and community.

Louisa came to New York in 1945.

"They used to tell us to put out the grass for the camels. And we used to go to bed, and the next day it was empty and this was our Christmas. El dia de Reyes," she said.

Children gathered on the curb, inching closer as they awaited the arrival of the three kings, who are said to bring gifts and blessings to those who celebrate with them.

As the celebration wound through the streets of East Harlem, attendees couldn't but to get caught up in the good will. The grand celebration, the festival, the tradition, the colorful paper hats the kids wore. The joy was visible on the faces of every single child, CBS New York's Steve Overmyer reported.

It's a celebration of cultural roots and a chance to share the joy of the season with neighbors and classmates in colorful pageantry.

"It's also really fun, because we get to celebrate a day, and it doesn't matter if it's cold or hot, at least we're celebrating something. and we're having fun," Kiara Castillo said.

It's a beautiful sight to see - smiles that brightened a frigid winter day, proving the cold couldn't freeze their spirit.