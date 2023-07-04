Annual 4th of July parade marches through Ridgewood, N.J.

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - It's a tradition that's over a century old - the 4th of July parade in Ridgewood.

Festivities are taking place throughout the day.

At 113 years strong, it is truly the event of the year in Ridgewood. Nature timed it out perfectly, waiting for the festivities to end. But given the strength of the tradition, it probably wouldn't have stopped anyone from coming out.

"I would not miss it. So, it's like missing Christmas or something on the 4th. It's the place to be. It's the place to be," Ridgewood resident Christian Clark said.

Your place to sit and watch matters, too.

"We had some friends visiting from Philadelphia this weekend and they were asking us what is with the chairs," one person said.

Chairs line up the parade route as far as a week in advance to reserve the right spot.

The flag was raised an hour before kickoff, with town officials describing the meaning of this year's them - "Made in America"- a nod to American engineering and craftsmanship. Patriotic families came decked out in their red, white and blue, even in the cloudy weather. But would the rain really have spoiled the parade?

"No way. No way," one person said.

A colorful slice of Americana, right in Bergen County. A tradition that'll continue for years to come.

"It's wonderful. To be part of a small town parade is just wonderful, it's just fantastic," one person said.

The festivities didn't end with the parade. Fireworks were slated to take place at 6 p.m. in Veterans Field.