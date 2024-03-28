Animal Care Centers of New York City caring for hundreds of dogs across 3 shelters

Animal Care Centers of NYC looking for pet adopters

NEW YORK -- Many pets in New York City are in need of forever homes.

The Animal Care Centers of New York City says it currently has the highest in-shelter dog population in a decade.

The organization says 1,200 dogs have come into its care so far this year. It is currently caring for 315 dogs across its three shelters, which are built to comfortably house 185.

The ACC says they offer a trial adoption program for those who may be unsure about whether or not they're ready for a pet. Potential adopters can take a pet home for two weeks to see how the pet adjusts, then decide if they want to adopt or return the pet to the shelter.

All pets available at ACC locations are vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered, and adopters get one free vet care visit at VAC Hospital locations throughout the city.

New Yorkers can help the ACC by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating and spreading awareness.