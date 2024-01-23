Anguished family of man shot dead in Brooklyn in possible case of mistaken identity pleads for killer to come forward

Brooklyn man gunned down in possible case of mistaken identity

NEW YORK - Police said a man who was shot and killed in Brownsville, Brooklyn may have been a case of mistaken identity.

His heartbroken family is still trying to comprehend how and why this happened.

Dozens of candles flicker outside the home of 36-year-old Desmond Francis.

His aunt said her nephew's light went out too soon.

"Got a call that he was shot," she said. "They took my nephew. Left his daughter without a father. Left his aunts, his mom all heartbroken."

His family said Monday at 10:30 a.m., Francis had just finished his morning shift as a school bus driver dropping off students.

"He was working. He was on his work break," his aunt said.

Investigators say he went into one of the shops along Ralph and Sutter Avenues. Police said some kind of argument broke out. A suspect chased him, pulled out a gun, and shot him in the stomach.

One store owner said she saw him lying on the street, and said he appeared to be on the phone calling for help. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a case of mistaken identity. So far, there's no motive.

"Whoever did it, I hope they turn themselves in, or they catch them," his aunt said.

Francis leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter. His aunt said he was a family man, the life of the party, and was always cracking jokes and smiling. They still don't believe it's real.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.